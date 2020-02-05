The Tri-Community Library (TCL) is gearing up for a fun filled Saturday.
Community members are invited to Game Day 2020 and the TCL has a full slate of fun activities planned for children and adults alike.
Head librarian, Teri Wood, said that Game Day is one of the library’s most popular events and that it serves as a fun activity for children during the slower winter months.
“It’s something for the kids to do,” Ms. Wood said. “Game Day is what we get asked about the most and we get the highest attendance for this event. We will get as much as 50 people in, and that is pretty good for this tiny space.”
Ms. Wood said that the library has a wide variety of different board games and video games for those who attend to play. She said that in past years, some children brought games they enjoy of their own to share.
She also said that those who come to Game Day will have a chance to win prizes.
“We will give out prizes every 30 minutes,” Ms. Wood said. “We give out tickets to people as they come in and addition tickets for the drawings can be gained when someone plays a game they haven’t before or when someone wins a game.”
Ms. Wood said that Game Day gets a lot of help with funding from the Friends of the Library, who she said pitches in on buying food and drinks for the events as well as funding for some of the prizes.
“They (Friends of the Library) have always been a big piece of game day at the library,” Ms. Wood said.
The TCL Game Day will be on Saturday February 8 and will run from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Community members of all ages are encouraged to attend. For more info contact the TCL at 208-245-4883.
