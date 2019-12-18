A domestic abuse victim is frustrated with decisions by the Benewah County Prosecutor’s Office
Joey Ohrt said she disagreed with decisions made in several cases involving her husband, Randall Ohrt, and Washington resident Kyle Reis. She said she is dissatisfied with charges against both men, which were reduced or dismissed.
Benewah County Prosecutor Brian Thie confirmed that charges against Mr. Reis have been dismissed but declined to comment on details of the case due to court rules. He also declined to comment on Randall Ohrt’s case, as it is an ongoing matter.
Mrs. Ohrt was the victim of domestic abuse in July when she alleged her husband held her against her will, beat her, attempted to suffocate her with plastic bags and held a gun against her head and engaged in what police reports described as “Russian Roulette.” She escaped to a neighbor’s house, and her husband was arrested.
Randall Ohrt pleaded guilty Dec. 13 to a pair of felonies, domestic battery with traumatic injury and aggravated assault. He was originally charged with second-degree kidnapping, attempted strangulation and attempted murder and aggravated domestic battery; however, those charges were either amended or dismissed following a plea agreement with Mr. Thie.
Mr. Reis, meanwhile, had been charged with two counts of felony perjury after allegedly lying to police about coordinating with Ohrt to harass his wife by phone. Those charges were dropped Dec. 16 – without sufficient prior notice to the alleged victim, Mrs. Ohrt said.
“Brian wouldn’t tell me what he would do,” she said. “They don’t show me anything, and they don’t tell me anything. The prosecutor is supposed to be the victim’s advocate, and he’s not. He refuses to tell me.”
Mr. Reis was charged in October after deputies reviewed call recordings between him and Randall Ohrt in the Benewah County Jail’s records. In those calls, Ohrt and Mr. Reis discussed calling Mrs. Ohrt by phone from alternate numbers to determine when she was home. The call indicated this was meant to circumvent a civil protection order to retrieve property from their residence, according to a police report of the incident.
When asked about these conversations by Detective Mike Richardson, Reis allegedly gave two accounts of the event over several days – neither of which was consistent with the recorded conversations. He was charged with felony perjury on both counts.
These charges were later amended to obstructing police officers, and then dismissed Dec. 16. Court records do not show the reason given for the dismissal; however, they do indicate that he agreed to forfeit a cash bond for his release.
Mrs. Ohrt said she was dissatisfied with the result, given the evidence against Reis.
“There is positive proof that he harassed me,” she said. “Two counts of perjury are OK, I guess. I found it astonishing that they’re felonies and they don’t take them seriously.”
She also said that she is fearful of the outcome of her husband’s case. She expressed her dissention with the agreement to the court in a letter filed Dec. 13, asking the judge to disregard the plea agreement.
“I don’t believe the plea here holds him accountable for what he has done,” her statement said. “I have feared and continue to fear for my life because of the defendant, Randy Ohrt, and his unpredictable behavior.”
Mrs. Ohrt said her husband has repeatedly abused her in the past – a claim that police records corroborate, as Ohrt has two prior domestic violence incidents on record. Both were dismissed by the court before trial.
She said her husband’s attorney has been arguing in court for a reduced bail, which could allow him to leave jail prior to sentencing. She also alleges that her husband is a capable survivalist, and is concerned he could act to harm or kill her and attempt to flee justice if released.
“If Randy bonds out, I’m going to flee,” she said. “I’m not staying around here.”
Randall Ohrt is currently being held in the Benewah County Jail prior to sentencing, which is scheduled for February 2020. Mr. Reis has been released following his bond forfeiture.
How can the federal charges just be dropped? I have watched this woman since June. Her fear is real. If Randy is released, he will kill her and disappear. Our judicial system is garbage.
