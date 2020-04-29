The Benewah County Clerk’s office is starting to see an increase in requests for absentee ballots.
Though a majority of Benewah County residents have yet to see physical request forms arrive in their mailboxes, many residents have taken to filling out their absentee ballot requests online.
Lynn Ragan with the Benewah County Clerks office reported that as of April 22, 1,294 requests had been processed in Benewah County so far.
“At this point this is more than we’ve ever had,” Ms. Ragan said. “Though we’ve never had an all absentee election like this before.”
She said that out of the 1,294 requests, about 158 ballots have been returned to the county clerk’s office so far.
Ms. Ragan said that the growth in requests may be a result of the convenience that factors in with an election where voters can simply request and cast their ballots from home.
“I guess time will tell if people like this better, it will be interesting after all is said and done,” Ms. Ragan said. “We are paying for the return postage so that makes it really easy for residents.”
“Normally it is at a 30 percent voter turnout for a primary,” Ms. Ragan said.
For those who are still waiting to see requests in the mail, Ms. Ragan said that residents should see request forms by the end of April. Those who still don’t receive a ballot request form should contact the clerk’s office.
“If a voter hasn’t received a request form by end of the month, they can contact our office to get a form,” Ms. Ragan said. “Absentee ballot request can still be made at Idahovotes.gov.”
She also said that those who submitted a request online should should see their ballots in the mail soon as the county clerk’s office has restocked their supply of ballot envelopes.
Idaho residents can request an absentee ballot and register to vote through May 19.
Residents have until June 2 to turn in their ballots. The results of the primary will be announced after 8 p.m on June 2.
For more information contact the Benewah County Clerk’s office at 208-245-3212. To request an absentee ballot or to register to vote visit Idahovotes.gov.
