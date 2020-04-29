The city of St. Maries secured two grants recently and may obtain a third by next week.
Mayor Tom Carver told the council during their meeting Monday, Aug. 27, the city received a $500,000 through the Army Corp. of Engineers for sewer work, specifically which relates to inflow and infiltration issues.
One of the potential projects the money could be used for is fixing an issue at the city’s pool as some of the overflow at the pool flows into the city’s sewer system.
A grant from the Idaho of Transportation for $30,000 will be used for signage inside city limits. Old and worn out signs will be replaced and more speed radar signs are expected to be purchased with the money, Mayor Carver said.
Additionally, the city is still waiting to hear if they will receive a second $500,000 grant for the ongoing sewer infrastructure project, from the USDA’s program. Mayor Carver said the city should hear by the end of next week for sure. He said he is confident the city will be selected for the grant.
The council met via conference call again this week. However, Mayor Carver hopes the council may be able to gather in person by the end of the month.
In other business, the council approved a resolution as the city will draw funds (revenue bond) for the sewer infrastructure project from Washington Trust Bank.
Other agenda items included pay requests from Walter Steed for grant work ($1,245); pay requests from DG&S for water and sewer bond project work ($37, 285.11); and from HMH Engineering for work also related to the water and sewer bond project ($6,008.45).
One the items the council briefly mentioned was the need for an alternative route to access Capitol Hill. With construction on 2nd Street for the water and sewer project, traffic flow has been a challenge. Both Steve Dorendorf and Ed Spooner noted the issues and Mayor Carver agreed it was something the city should look into in the future.
Mayor Carver said the contractor is working at a steady pace, but did not say when work on 2nd Street would be finished. Councilmen agreed, however, that once the work is done and the street is repaved it will be worth it and it shouldn’t need to be torn up.
Dan Jones, of HDR Engineering, gave a brief presentation to the council on Railroad Avenue project. He said the company is finalizing the right-of-ways the city will need to acquire and pursuing options for managing storm water.
The final environmental plans are awaiting approval and once the firm is able they still plan to hold a public hearing for the general public to give an update on the project.
“There will still be lots of opportunities for the city to give input as we move along,” Mr. Jones said.
Mayor Carver and Mr. Jones also discussed setting a date in the near future for HDR to come and do walkthrough with city staff and to discuss the project.
In addition to a timber sale in Section 34, the council also agreed to a timber sale at the St. Joe city parcel. Both sales are expected to be advertised once prices come back up.
The next meeting will be May 11. The second meeting in May, originally scheduled for May 25, will be moved to May 26 due to the Memorial Day holiday.
