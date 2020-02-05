Seven Heyburn fourth and fifth graders earned perfect grades for the second quarter of the school year. Bailey Hodgson, Landon Riberich, Charlotte Webb, Lyssa Watkins, Lydia Boyett, Owen Chatigny and Claire McMannis achieved perfect 4.0 GPAs.
Fellow fourth and fifth graders were also named to the honor roll, earning 3.0 GPAs or higher. Those students include Joey Barta, Ganesa Ledbetter, Laci Minier, Kelsi Morris, Nova Newton, Ella Seyferth, Kaylie Shepperd and Ty Tankersley.
They are joined by Parker Thomas, Jayden Dittman, Keiran Elliott, Jeremiah Hicks, Blane Kucirek, Braelie Caldwell, Trace Chatigny, Bryce Harpole, Riley Lesperance, Evan Scheinost, Nick Suchoski and Raevyn Yearout. Madeline Grieser, Danielle Myer, Dimercia Spooner, Lela Ables, Zeb Green, Andria Kalberer, Makenna Phillips, Brook Scheffelmaier, Lily Sines, Izabel Szilazi and Savana Williams were also named to the honor roll.
