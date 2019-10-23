Ghouls, ghosts and festivities await area youngsters with Halloween spirit.
From costume contests to harvest festivals, members of local communities are in for a plethora of Halloween activities for children and adults alike.
St. Maries
• Trick or Treaters are invited to get their candy fix early at this years Benewah Community Hospital Fright Night. The hospital will host a night of fun and games that will include prizes and candy. Children who attend are encouraged by hospital staff to dress up. The free event will be on Friday Oct. 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m at the Benewah Community Hospital. Hot Dogs, chips and water will be provided for those who attend. For more information call the hospital at 208-245-5551.
• The Elks Lodge will host a Kids Carnival on Wednesday Oct. 30. Those who attend the event can participate in a variety of fun and games including a cake walk. There will be face painting and costumes are welcome but not mandatory. The Elks Lodge will also be serving hot dogs and hamburgers. Festivities will go from 5 to 7 p.m. Call the Elks Lodge at 208-245-1418 for more information.
• The Benewah County 4-H will host a Trunk or Treat party on Wednesday Oct. 30. Those who attend will be treated to fun and games as well as an opportunity to learn more about 4-H and meet the programs volunteers. The event will be at the Benewah County University of Idaho Extension at 711 West Jefferson Avenue, Suite 2. The fun will go from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
• The St. Maries Public Library will have a Halloween Party and Costume contest Oct. 31. There will prizes given to winners in three different age groups. The age groups will range zero to six years old, seven to 12 years old, and a bracket for children ages 13 and older. Those who participate in the costume contest will have their pictures taken and posted onto facebook where community members can vote for the best costume in each category. Winners will win a gift certificate. Treats will be given to those who attend. The fun goes from 5 to 7 p.m.
• The St. Maries High School ASB invites the community to come to the Lumberjack Trunk or Treat on Halloween night. This is the third year the high school’s ASB has hosted the trunk or treat festivities and they said its a great time for children and adults alike. High school kids involved in the event will park their cars in the Eagles and Blue Goose parking lots. She said that students get to theme their cars however they want. Candy is handed out as kids go car to car. The event will occur rain or shine and will be on Oct. 31 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Fernwood
• The Upriver PTO will again host their Halloween Carnival at the Upriver gym on Saturday Oct. 26. Those who attend can participate in a costume contest and there will be pumpkin carving and decorating. The festivities will go from 5 to 8 p.m.
Harrison
• The Kids College at Kootenai will host it’s second annual Halloween Trick or Treating event at Harrison City Park on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. Trick or Treating at local homes and businesses will commence during this time.
Plummer
• The Lakeside High School is hosting a haunted house on Saturday Oct. 26 and Sunday Oct. 27 across from city park from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
• The Plummer Public Library is hosting a pumpkin decorating contest. Those who wish to participate can turn in their pumpkins to the Plummer Public Library anytime between now and Saturday Oct. 26. There will be cash prizes for the following age groups: ages eight and under, nine to 12 years old, 13 to 16 years old, and 17 and older. The Plummer Public Library will name the winners on Oct 26, they ask that none of the pumpkins turned into the contest are carved, decorations only. For more information call 208-686-1812.
