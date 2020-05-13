County crews will continue work this month to improve the Benewah Road.
Crews plan to retain gravel on Benewah Road and surrounding side roads in the area. Crews will also treat the road with magnesium chloride for dust control and stabilization.
County Commissioner Phil Lampert said that those who travel the road shouldn't expect too many delays.
“There shouldn't be any delays,” Mr. Lampert said. “It's not a high volume road, if people watch they should be able to get around equipment without difficultly.”
Mr. Lampert said that the construction on Benewah Road is funded by an emergency relief fund that they were given by homeland security.
Benewah County received the funds after the Peedee Hill portion of State 5 was damaged in 2017 due to the soil shifting under the road causing it to crack and warp.
Mr. Lampert said that as a result of the Peedee Hill road closure, a majority of commuters used Benewah Road as a detour.
“Everyone had to come through the Benewah Road and all that traffic just thrashed it,” Mr. Lampert said. “ We got a bit of money from Homeland Security to repair it.”
“It has taken awhile to bring to fruition, but it's a good deal,” Mr. Lampert said.
Mr. Lampert said that the Benewah Road is not the only project in Benewah County that will get portion of the funding from Homeland Security.
He said that a representative with Homeland Security visited Benewah County and was shown some of the other needs in the county.
“A guy with Homeland Security came down and we took him around to see different damage in the county,” Mr. Lampert said. “We have some damage on roadways that we need to address and we showed him some areas of need on State 3 and up the St. Joe road.”
“We want to make sure we got all those funds spent before they expire, but we are getting it done,” Mr. Lampert said.
Crews will be working on the road throughout most of the month of May.
For more information on the project, call the Benewah County Auditor's office at 208-245-3212.
