A St. Maries juvenile was not seriously injured after straying into traffic and being hit by vehicle Oct. 16.
The Benewah County Sheriff’s Office said the accident occurred when the youth attempted to cross a street while distracted by a swarm of insects. The driver was cleared of responsibility, and no citations were issued.
According to Sheriff Dave Resser, the juvenile was traveling on Main Ave. near the local IDL office when he encountered a swarm of small blue insects. Most likely blue ash aphids, the bugs had gathered in large numbers near a stand of leafy trees along the roadside. The juvenile attempted to cross the road to avoid the insects.
“The juvenile was trying to brush the bugs off, and he left the curb,” Sheriff Resser said. “He looked to the right to make sure there was no oncoming traffic east, but he did not look west.”
As a result, he did not see the vehicle approaching as he stepped out. The vehicle collided with him before the driver was able to react.
Sheriff Resser said deputies and an ambulance were dispatched, and the juvenile was taken to the Benewah County Hospital emergency room for assessment. He said the youth was found to have no serious injuries.
The driver in the situation was found to not be at fault for the accident, and was not cited.
“The juvenile was totally at fault,” Sheriff Resser said.
Distracted pedestrians are a major contributor to traffic accidents in the United States, and is believed to contribute to thousands of deaths and injuries in the United States each year.
In fact, Sheriff Resser said that another local teen nearly added to that statistic as he responded to the call Oct. 16.
“As I was responding to the accident site, on 13th and College a kid stepped out in front of me, texting,” he said. “He had no idea I was there.”
