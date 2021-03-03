The St. Maries Fire Protection District seeks to stay vigilant even in the colder months.
The SMFPD recently completed its annual ice water training and added more training sessions to prepare for incidents on the areas rivers and lakes.
Deputy Chief Josh Masterson said that this year has seen even more hazardous ice conditions than usual due to warmer weather patterns.
He said that incidents where they need to respond to a person who has fallen into a local river or lake are high risk but also have a low occurrence rate. He said that the high risk of an ice incident leading to a fatality means that the local crews need to be proficient in their knowledge of responding to such an incident.
“Our guys need to know about the different tools we use for these situations and they need to be proficient with them not familiarized,” Deputy Masterson said. “These incidents are time sensitive and our crews need to know how to use the tools in the tool box when they get there and not be learning in the moment.”
Deputy Masterson said that the crews spend hours learning how to use a rescue ramp, ice sleds, a shot line and other tools that can be used in an emergency rescue situation. The crew members also spend time learning in the classroom.
He also said that the crew members conduct drills on different kinds of ice conditions on lakes and rivers in the area. This could cover anything from thick ice that may be easy to walk on to ice conditions similar to what the season has presented lately such as thin and weak ice.
“It’s something that we need to keep up on and stay in tune with until there are no more threats,” Deputy Masterson said.
Adjacent fire departments have responded to two fatal instances this winter of people falling through the ice on lakes located near Harrison.
Deputy Masterson said that the SMFPD is advising people to avoid going on the ice at all for the rest of the season. He said that though there may have been frustrations with the conditions causing a lack of recreation on the ice this year, it’s not worth the risk.
“I know a lot of people have been frustrated because the ice conditions have not allowed for ice fishing this year,” Deputy Masterson said. “We are just asking people to avoid going on the ice at all.”
Deputy Masterson said that those who do decide to go onto the ice should follow safety procedures such as checking the ice first and having an additional person with you just in case an incident should occur.
For more information on SMFPD’s recommendations for safety on ice visit it’s Facebook page or call 208-245-5253.
