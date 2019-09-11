Things will be different, but it will be another great event.
That’s the word from Al Townsend about next year’s Paul Bunyan Days fireworks show. He made the comment just days after successfully orchestrating the 2019 show.
For those keeping score at home, this year’s show marked the 51st time Mr. Townsend has managed the show – from start to finish.
And that’s what’s changing.
“Last week I announced I was retiring from the fundraising and collection part of the fireworks show,” he said. “I will still do the budgeting, do the buying and plan the show. I just will no longer do the fundraising.”
Initial plans call for the Paul Bunyan Days committee to handle those duties. The group may consider sending invoices to longtime supporters of the show instead of soliciting individual donations personally.
“I’ve always enjoyed it, but it is a tremendous amount of work. I have 185 supporters and it takes a long time and a lot of effort to see them every year,” Mr. Townsend said. “The volunteers with the committee are already stretched thin so this may be the best alternative.”
This isn’t the first time Mr. Townsend said he wanted to step back. After the 40th annual show he told the committee he wanted to cut back.
“So 11 years later, I’m doing just that,” he said.
Mr. Townsend said this year’s show was a crowd-pleaser and that he had lots of compliments.
“For the money we spent it was probably one of our better shows,” he said.
Supporters and donors to this year’s show are: St. Maries Rotary, PotlatchDeltic, Jack Buell Trucking, Idaho Forest Group, Kenneth Becktel Trucking, Valley Vista Care, Nick’s Plumbing and Heating, Two Rivers Realty, The Upholstery Company, Renaldo Land Surveying, Bob Stowell with Farm Bureau Insurance, River City Auto, First American Title Co., 208 Bakery and Espresso, Kelly A. Silva, DDS, Jay’s Towing and Priscilla Derry.
Brent’s Electric, Les Schwab Tire Center, North American Timber Company, Felton’s Auto Sales, North Idaho Metal Works, Riverfront Suites, Benewah Motors, Main Street Bistro and Espresso, St. Joe Sports Stop, Cabin City Q, Ryan’s Dollar Depot, Gem State Club, Avista, Stillwater Electric, Jack’s Pharmacy, St. Joe River Boat Club, Northwest Rigging Supply, 10th Street Super Stop, Kiwanis of St. Maries, Mr. Jack and Eleanor Buell, Nancy and Floyd Turner with Four Seasons Realty, Dunham and Wolff, Eagles Auxiliary of the Eagles 2012 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
St. Maries Shrine Club, St. Maries Lodge No. 63, Pendell Oil, Ed’s R&R, Peet Shoe Dryer, St. Maries Vision Center, Trader Vick’s Loans and Pawn, Tom and Peg Carver, Vapors McKinley Supply Co., Jim’s Auto & Tire Pros/95 Tire & Auto, The Smoke Shop, Empire Insulation, Gary Hill with Putter Parts, St. Joe Valley Credit Union, Kyle J. Ewert, DDS, Ken’s Custom Body and Paint, M&S Electric, Steven Woodin Trucking, Haircut Central, Linda Weinmann and Tony’s Iron Man Fabrications.
Boises Cascade, Dave’s Auto Body and Glass, Precision Propeller, Interstate Gas, Blue Ribbon Linen Supply, Idaho Truck Sales Co., Peterbuilt, Coeur d’Alene Paving, John Condon with North Idaho Maritime, Vern Tucker with Kenworth, Centennial Distributing, Central Premix, InterMountain Supply, Coeur d’Alene Metals, Interstate Battery, Cynthia Hodge with IBS, Inc., Coke, Pepsi, Charlie’s Produce, Frito Lay, Little Debbie’s and St. Maries Harvest Foods.
Danielson Rock, St. Maries River Railroad, the St. Maries Gazette Record, Pines motel, St. Maries Park Dept., Ed White and family, Ginny Oakes with Premier Financial Services, Country Fair, Luong China Café, St. Maries Realty, Davis Shows, Wells Fargo, Pete and Donna Hutchinson, Jon Gravestock, Bayless Painting, Ken Schiermeister with S&S Logging, Tim Schiermeister, Jerome Kalberer with JK Concrete Excavation, John Bedwell and the St. Joe Snowcat Club.
Performance Specialties, Andy’s Arbor and Site Clearing, Bill Eimers Insurance Agency, Hughes Home Center, Bud and Janice McCall, Terry Waddell Logging, St. Maries Logging, Chickadee Wireless, Hill o’ Beans Drive Thru and Espresso, St. Maries Elks BPOE 1418, Gale and Katie Masterson, Sexton Road Contractors, Sherry Moore with Century 21, Strobel Custom Heating and Air, St. Maries Education Association, Fleet Parts and Service, Potlatch Federal Credit Union, Ida Rowe Farmers Insurance, Banner Bank, Hodge Funeral Home and the St. Maries Chamber of Commerce.
St. Joe Oil Co., Jim and Ingrid Beal, St. Maries Concrete, Rocky Mountain Rock Products, Eagle Riders 2012, North Idaho Community College, Butch Wolfe with All-Ways Drilling, Tenth Street Lumber, Fast Eddie’s, Archie’s IGA, Rick and Karen Thurston, City Service Valcon, Potlatch No. 1 Federal Credit Union, John and Sherry McNulty, Terry and Michella Davenport, Dale and Chris Hill, NorthWest Trucking, Paul and Suzanne Sotin, Joann Strobene, Heidi McGregor and Raymond Hossfeld.
With special thanks to Jack Buell Trucking, the city park department, Pyro Spectacular and crew, Rick Thurston, Kevin Anderson, Brian McGregor, Brent Mueller with St. Maries Sanitation, the Paul Bunyan Days Committee and Dale Hill, president of the PBD Committee.
