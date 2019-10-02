Local Community Engagement Liaison, Cindy Mottern, will retire from her position at the Community Action Partnership center after 20 years of service.
Mrs. Mottern worked with the community food bank, the yearly energy assistance program and organized classes on poverty related issues in the area.
She also personally worked with several individuals to get out of poverty and helped them seek career and housing opportunities.
“It’s been a lot,” Mrs. Mottern said. “It’s quite an involved program and it’s been great to have a chance to meet and work with tremendous people.”
Mrs. Mottern says she looks forward to more time with her family and the ability to do things on her own schedule.
Mrs. Mottern has lived in St. Maries for more than 40 years and moved here just after she graduated from the University of Idaho. She originally worked as an extension agent before her employment at the Community Action Partnership center.
Mary Orr will succeed Mrs. Mottern and take over her position as Community Engagement Liaison.
A party will be on Friday Oct. 4 to celebrate Mrs. Mottern’s career. Friends, clients and colleagues are invited to join the celebration from 11 a.m to 2 p.m at the Community Action Partnership center.
Mrs. Mottern's last day is Oct. 5th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.