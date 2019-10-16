Idaho residents have until Oct. 1, 2020 to switch to the new “real” Idaho ID.
Idaho is now selling Star Cards to residents. The card is one among three identifications that will allow citizens to board domestic flights or access federal buildings. U.S. Passports and military identification will still be accepted.
At first glance the card will look like a basic Idaho drivers license, but the difference will be an orange and white star will now be located in the upper right hand corner of the license.
The Star Card will cost the same as a normal drivers license.
The St. Maries DMV is issuing the Star Cards, and Natasha Moyle at the Benewah County Sheriff’s department said that it is best not to wait to get the ID.
“As soon as the deadline comes there will most likely be a huge influx of people all trying to get the card at the same time,” Mrs. Moyle said. “It's better if people go ahead and get it before the deadline, or the wait times at the DMV will be longer for a few days.”
She said the Star Card is not mandatory so a normal drivers license can still be used for most activities like buying alcohol or registering to vote. Those who wish to pass airport security or gain access to military bases or national laboratories will need the Star Card.
“The card is not a passport,” Mrs. Moyles said. “It will, though, be mainly for people who plan to travel a lot.”
Those who don’t have a passport or military ID will need to follow certain steps to obtain their Star Cards.
The first step for those who plan to apply for the card is they must bring a valid document that is a proof of identification. This includes U.S. Passports, birth certificates and for those not born in the U.S., certificates of citizenship and foreign passports are also accepted.
Applicants will need to verify their full legal name and whether it matches what is currently on that persons Idaho drivers license or other identity documents. Applicants will need their birth certificate, marriage license or any other document that shows they have made a name change.
Also, applicants must verify their Social Security number with either their SSN card or with documents like a pay stub or W-2 form.
Finally applicants will need proof of Idaho residency. Documents such as bank statements, pay stubs, or medical insurance documents will be accepted.
The push for enforcing the star card started over 12 years ago in 2005 when Congress passed the REAL ID act in response to the 9/11 attacks. The new forms of ID were created to require uniform standards for credentials and focuses on proof of identity.
For the full document checklist visit Itd.Idaho.gov/StarCard.
For local information on the Star Card, contact the Benewah County Sheriff’s Department at 208-245-2555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.