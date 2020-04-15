Idaho’s recent announcement to conduct it’s May primary by mail has raised questions among residents, specifically the decision to extend the voter deadline.
Chief Deputy of Secretary State Chad Houck said that the decision to extend the voter deadline from May 19 to June 2 is based on honoring an exemption known as the motor-voter law which allows automatic registration with a driver’s license. He said that this exemption upheld under the Help America Vote Act (HAVA.)
The exemption makes it to where the state must allow access for day-of voters.
“Since the inception of HAVA in the 90s, we have had uninterrupted same-day registration at the polls,” Mr. Houck said. “To maintain this exemption, we must continue to make same-day registration available.”
He said that since this election will be conducted entirely by mail that the decision to extend the deadline will make it possible to easier process day-of voter registrations and ballots.
“Given that the only ballot for this election will be an absentee ballot, we must allow for both the processing and return of that ballot for a voter registering on election day by mail or dropoff of the registration card,” Mr. Houck said. “As such, all ballots for the election will have been requested by election day, but we then must allow for their delivery in these extenuating conditions.”
Mr. Houck said that those who are in the race for public office should not be concerned about the extensions and that each candidate will still have an equal chance at election.
“I can say that all candidates will be facing the same timelines, and as such, should be on an even field,” Mr. Houck said.
The decision to conduct the May primary entirely by mail was announced at the beginning of April by Secretary of State Lawrence Denney and Governor Brad Little in response to coronavirus concerns.
Registered voters can expect to get an absentee ballot request form in the mail. Requests for an absentee ballot can also be made by visiting Idahovotes.gov.
Non-registered voters must visit Idahovotes.gov in order to request a voter’s card or register with an Idaho driver’s license.
For more information call Benewah County Clerk Lynn Ragan at 208-245-3212.
