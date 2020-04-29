Idaho counties will receive a total of $23.9 million in payments this year under the Secure Rural Schools (SRS) program. The money is administered by the Forest Service and based on a formula that takes into account economic activity, timber harvest levels and other considerations that vary from county to county.
SRS payments help maintain education programs and roads for many rural counties that include federal lands, which are exempt from property taxes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.