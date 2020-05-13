Some area city's have reopened their offices to limited public access.
Tensed Mayor Rick Keaveny said that city hall has reopened but accessibility will be limited until further notice.
“City hall is open, but it will be a limited access type of deal just to play it safe,” Mayor Keaveny said.
Mayor Keaveny said that the city library is open, and he said that city council plans to discuss Tensed's parks as well. So far the parks are open but playground equipment is still off limits.
“City council will discuss the decision to open park equipment and the picnic area,” Mayor Keaveny said. “We will have to see what the council has to say. If the number of coronavirus cases don't spike we will probably open back up.”
He said that so far the residents of Tensed have been respectful of Governor Little's stay-at-home orders.
“As small as the town is, residents not complying with stay-at-home order isn't really a problem,” Mayor Keaveny said. “Everyone has been pretty respectful, I'm pretty proud of how people have reacted.”
City of Plummer Mayor, Bill Weems, said that Plummer City Hall reopened on May 4 to single person traffic. He said that so far city hall is not requiring visitors to wear masks or sanitize.
Mayor Weems said that visitors will be able to enter through the front of city hall and will be directed through the side door of the building to create a one-way flow.
He also said that the city's parks have been opened through most of the stay-at-home order.
“Our teeny tiny parks have been pretty much open this whole time,” Mayor Weems said. “Particularly since the community center and its surrounding "park" is where school lunches for Plummer are distributed.”
“Our parks had no more or no less traffic than was previously visible before since we are a small community,” Mayor Weems said. “You might see a parent with a couple kids on the playground equipment, but that's about it.”
The city of Worley has no current plans to fully reopen it's city hall. Options for reopening will be discussed at the next city council meeting though city hall will take visitors by appointment only Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m.
The city of St. Maries has not yet announced plans to reopen its city hall or parks.
The city of Harrison was not available for comment.
For more information contact Tensed City Hall at 208-274-3239, Plummer City Hall at 208-686-1641, Worley City Hall at 208-686-1258, St. Maries City Hall at 208-245-2577 or Harrison City Hall at 208-689-3212.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.