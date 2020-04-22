Unemployment benefit claims in Benewah County are on the rise.
As local businesses cope with an economy stifled by coronavirus the Idaho Department of Labor is busier than ever.
“We are processing them as fast as we can. Statewide we have seen a huge number of claims filed,”
Shirley Ackerman, manager for the local Department of Labor office, said.
More than 18,000 claims were filed the week of April 11, the most recent data available. At this same time in 2018 and 2019 fewer than 1,100 claims were filed.
More than 13 percent of recent claims were filed in the Northern Region making it the second highest of six, behind only the Southwestern Region which includes Boise. Coeur d’Alene accounted for 7.4 percent of Northern Region claims.
Benewah County continues to have zero cases of coronavirus but even essential businesses like
PotlatchDeltic are feeling the economic impact.
“Given the reduced hours at the mill we are seeing an increase in claims from mill workers,” Ms. Ackerman said.
More than 40 percent of claims for the week of April 11, 2020, were from food service, sales, administrative and production related occupations.
The PotlatchDeltic St. Maries Complex has curtailed plywood operations in response to lowered demand for plywood products nationally.
“Although it is our intent to operate all of our businesses that have been declared essential during the pandemic, we have to balance this with customer demand and market conditions,” Mike Covey, chairman and chief executive officer, said.
According to Mr. Covey, PotlatachDeltic is financially positioned to withstand the impact of coronavirus.
“Our balance sheet remains strong and PotlatchDeltic will outlast the pandemic and be ready to return to 100 percent capacity when conditions return to normal,” stated Mr. Covey.
The closure of the St. Maries plywood operation is planned for two weeks but could be extended.
Governor Brad Little extended the order to close nonessential businesses until April 30. He said that the stay-at-home order is working and businesses should plan to reopen but with possible limitations.
“The statewide stay-home order is working to flatten the curve and slow the spread of coronavirus in Idaho, but the science tells us if you don’t time these measures right then we could worsen the outcome for citizens’ health and the economy weeks or months down the road,” Gov. Little said.
Restaurants and retailers have been closed since the order went into effect March 25.
Many area restaurants have responded by offering curbside take-out or delivery services which are in compliance with the state closure order.
In an effort to bolster local restaurants the St. Maries Chamber of Commerce, is incentivizing residents to order take-out by offering a chance to win Chamber Bucks.
The chamber is calling the effort Quarantine Cuisine. It is similar to their Christmastime Dashing for Dough campaign. Customers will receive a card marked for an entry to win Chamber Bucks when the pick-up their orders at participating restaurants.
Employees laid off due to coronavirus are encouraged to contact the Idaho Department of Labor, online or by phone, with questions.
We are happy to answer any questions,” Ms. Ackerman said. “Folks that don’t have access to the internet can call us. Everything can be handled over the phone.”
The phone number for the Idaho Department of Labor, St. Maries, is 208-457-8789 ext. 3813.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.