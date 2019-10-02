As the weather begins to cool, activity at the Fernwood Senior Center heats up.
The center serves as a hub of social life for many seniors in the UpRiver communities with activities offered almost daily.
The senior meal site, directed by Rosemary Newman, uses the building to provide lunch to local seniors and their guests every Monday and Thursday at noon.
“Mondays are slower than Thursdays, but we get anywhere from 30 to 60 folks each day,” said Cindy Newsom, president of the senior center committee.
John Smith, the head cook, has been cooking for the local seniors with the organization since 2011. And Gordon Hutchison, his assistant, went to cook for the St. Maries meal site this summer.
The nonprofit organization also hosts a fundraising breakfast monthly and the occasional dinner to benefit other local community organizations.
“The money we bring in from the breakfasts goes into our operating budget,” Mrs. Newsom said. “The meals bring the community together and provide a good socializing hour. They come here to eat, sit and yack. We also use the building to help support other local community groups and projects.”
In addition to meals, the center hosts a Fit and Fall Proof exercise class twice a week that helps seniors work toward improving balance, mobility and strength said Mrs. Newsom. The class is from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
Bingo night is from 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday and is open to anyone 18 years or older.
Game day, where seniors are invited to come play games such as pinochle or dominoes, will commence shortly. Details on days and times have not yet been decided. Velda Ausman, the organization’s previous president, offers a quilting class once a week in the winter months. She plans to begin classes in November.
The Fernwood Senior Center has organized activities for area seniors for several decades.
“We completed construction on this new building in October of 2017,” Mrs. Ausman said. “Before that we met in an house that had been donated to the group 30 years ago. And before that we were meeting in the basement of the church.”
The old building was demolished earlier this year to make room for parking at the new center. The new building can host up to 90 people. Call the center at (208) 245-3392 for additional information.
