Nine students at St. Maries High School earned perfect grades for the first semester of the 2019-2020 school year. They are Amanda Cabral, Judah Davis, Alyssa Green, Mackenzie Hammond, Jayden Martin, Kirsten Miller, Sarah Spence, Dana Sproed and Kaylee Wadsworth.
Students earned a 3.75 to 3.99 GPA include Hope Aasgard, Aiden Blood, Austin Boutillier, Brayden Brusseau, Sierra Chirstensen, Kade Crawford and Cooper Daniel. Kaela Davis, Lauren Edwards, Alexia Fuller, Taryn Fuller, Job Gehris, Ethan Kolar and Lilynn Leeds were also named to the honor roll, joined by classmates Davin Lewis, Naomi Mock, Jayne Mourning, Darby Osier, Ryan Osier, James Plante, Michael Richarson, Mikaela Richardson, Paige Sanford and Taci Watkins.
St. Maries High School students who earned a 3.50 to a 3.74 GPA are Adrielle Aguirre, Cody Bailey, Sarah Baskin, Sean Elliott, Lance Hamblin, Daniel Harris, Taylor Humphrey, Trysten Lockridge and Berkli McGreal. Hayden Meagher, Kamryn Morris, Tristan Nelson, Jerry Parmeley, Samantha Pecararo, Grant Peet and Chase Phillips also earned 3.5-3.74 GPAs as did Colby Renner, Sarah Romans, Lacie Sines, Amber Utz, Brayden Wade and Mackinzee Williams.
Students who rounded out the honor roll list, earning a GPA of 3.00 to 3.49 include Lexi Appell, Sami Badgett, Chance Baird, Remy Ballew, Aubrey Barden, Brittney Barden, Douglas Barden, Gracie Barden, Connor Beaver, Lexi Bierman, Kobe Burris and Lorynn M. Carper.
Alexis Chappell, Braxden Colglazier, Kammie Darnold, Teresa De Arias, Ivy Derr, Alyssa Geldreich, Eli Gibson, Anthony Hammons, Cayden Harris, Cassi Harvey, Edward Hemphill, Emily Hill, Tristun Hill, Jenna Holder, Kyler Jackson, Dylan Kilborn and Nicole Kilborn.
Katrina Koser, Dylan Larson, Lynee’ Law, Stormi Lockridge, Tayva Maitland, Morgan Martin, Samuel Martin, Shelby Martin, Darcy Millikin, Kolby Moore, IvieMae Morris, Kaleb Morris, Riley Nelson, Joseph Orr, Darcie Peel, Leslie Preyer, Christopher Pullman, Jocalyn Quincy, Chase Riddle and Macie Rimel.
Coleman Ross, Adam Rouse, Tyvan Royal, Audrey Safrit, Greyson Sands, Corbin Scheer, Kassidi Scott, Isaac Seyferth, Ayden Silfvast, Ethan Skok, Jennifer Sonnichsen, Dylan Sotin, Emmah Spooner, Jayd Telford, Cade Truscott, Dolton Ustick, Sierra Vannatter, Eli Villa, Brooklyne Weitzel, Carson Wicks, Trace Wicks, Devinn Winter and Tristen Young also all earned a spot on the honor roll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.