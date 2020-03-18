The Intermountain Logging Conference and Equipment Show scheduled next month in Spokane has been cancelled.
Reva Nelson, conference coordinator, said the restrictions from social gatherings due to the coronavirus prompted the move. The annual show was scheduled April 1-3.
