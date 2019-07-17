A Benewah County man is charged with assaulting an officer after resisting an arrest July 8.
What began as a nuisance complaint turned into a block-long pursuit, ending in a fight with deputies – which ended when St. Maries bystanders stepped in to help bring the suspect down.
Deputy Dustin Pulley was the first to respond to a disturbance Monday, July 8 at 7:51 p.m. in St. Maries. A resident complained that the suspect, Derek Leeds, had yelled in his face before walking away in the direction of Coeur d’Alene Avenue.
Written statements from the resident said Leeds had approached him in his driveway, apparently unprovoked, and began shouting at the man. The statement alleged Leeds tried to provoke the man to “do something about it,” saying he was yelling because the man had provoked him. The man ordered him to leave, and he did so.
Reports said dispatch had already received two other complaints that day about Leeds, including that he was walking down the street carrying a large sledgehammer, yelling and disturbing residents as he did so. Multiple residents have also complained about Leeds’ behavior over several months, generally consisting of him yelling at passersby.
The deputy found Leeds on Coeur d’Alene Avenue, visibly upset and agitated. He asked Leeds why he’d shouted at the resident, and Leeds alleged the man had provoked him by “saying things to him as he walked down the road.” Leeds also alleged the person was “trying to mess up his voice,” though the meaning of the allegation is unclear.
Deputy Pulley informed Leeds that he would be detained until he could investigate the incident. He said Leeds immediately became enraged and refused to comply with orders to place his hands behind his back. The deputy used pepper spray in Leeds' face to incapacitate the suspect, but Leeds was only temporarily disabled.
He began to walk backward away from the deputy along Coeur d’Alene Avenue to escape, taunting the deputy and raising his fists, asking to fight several times and moving as though to strike him with his fists. The deputy deployed his baton and again sprayed Leeds with pepper spray with little effect.
Fortunately, the deputy saw, Leeds’ path of escape had brought them in range of support.
“I contacted dispatch and requested (for them) to contact Detective Mike Richardson and have him respond to assist, since I could see his residence in the distance,” he said.
In addition, several civilians had also joined the altercation, surrounding Leeds and telling him to cooperate with the deputies.
Leeds continued to resist as he walked backward down the street. The report said he shouted offensive epithets at the deputy, used the “heil Hitler” hand gesture several times and told the deputy he “will soon be dead.”
Responding to dispatch, Detective Richardson approached the scene on foot and provided additional support. The detective was able to calm Leeds and speak with him in a nearby alley; however, when he told Leeds to place his hands behind his back, Leeds again became enraged. He walked away from deputies, continuing to move as though he would strike the deputies.
The deputies received more support from Detention Deputy Tom Wehrlie, who was off-duty and riding his motorcycle in the area. In addition, the group of civilians traveling with the altercation indicated they would move to support the deputies in the event of a fight.
The three deputies managed to back Leeds against a chain-link fence, and Leeds committed to striking Deputy Pulley. The deputy responded by striking Leeds in the ribs with his baton, but received little response and lost his grip on the tool. A civilian recovered the weapon and handed it back to the deputy.
Detective Richardson also struck Leeds with a baton in the right arm. As he did so, Leeds struck him in the neck with his closed fist.
The fight turned when one of the supporting civilians managed to trip Leeds, sending him to the ground. Deputy Pulley grabbed him and rolled him onto his stomach, and Deputy Wehrlie secured him in a leg lock. Detective Richardson placed him in handcuffs, ending the fight. Other deputies then arrived on scene, as well as Coeur d’Alene Tribal Police officers responding for mutual aid.
Deputy Pulley retrieved his patrol vehicle – more than a block away at that time – and searched Leeds for contraband. He found an amount of marijuana and a glass pipe. Leeds was secured in Deputy Brandon Vannatter’s patrol vehicle and taken to the Benewah County Jail. He was placed in a secure lockdown cell, as he at one point began pounding his head against the holding cell’s door.
It is unclear what led to Leeds’ mental state prior to the arrest. Deputy Pulley asked whether Leeds had consumed methamphetamine earlier, to which he replied “I don’t think so.”
“I asked Leeds if this was normal behavior for him, and he responded 'there are other things going on here that aren’t visible,'" Deputy Pulley’s report said.
Leeds is being held in Benewah County Jail. He has pleaded not guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.