Southern cooking on Main

A little blue shed recently popped up in St. Maries Square on Main Avenue and will start serving food this summer.
Chickadee Wireless owner Bob Sharrett decided to get in the food business after purchasing the property, which his wireless internet service tower sits on.
“I can’t be renting my own tower back from somebody else,” Mr. Sharrett said. “So, it’s a way of paying for the property but it will be first class.”
Once construction is complete, Mr. Sharrett, a self-proclaimed Traeger fan, will hand over the kitchen keys to Chickadee Wireless computer tech Rich Rhodes.
Rhodes plans to lean on his southern roots and cook up pulled chicken, racks of ribs, barbecue beans, potato au gratin and banana pudding among other items.
“As we go, we’ll evolve the menu based on what people like,” Mr. Rhodes said.
They expect to be open before Paul Bunyan Days and offer multiple service hours including a possible 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. late-night option.
Despite the installation of the food stand, Mr. Sharrett said the square will remain open to the public.
Renovation of the square is ongoing. When complete it will feature refinished benches and tables, lighting, security and free wireless internet access in addition to the food establishment.
