Fire Chief Larry Naccarato objected to a planned zone change in St. Maries in a letter to the city council.
However, the objection was not based in any animosity to the change; rather, it was propelled by new fire code laws, which the city would need to meet in their proposed change.
The St. Maries City Council heard public comments on a proposed zoning amendment in the city Dec. 11. The proposal, submitted by Sumner Properties LLC, requested an area near 10th Street in St. Maries be re-zoned from a manufacturing and industrial zone to a commercial zone.
Sumner Properties seeks special permission to place a fitness, dance and martial arts studio in their property at 402 N. 10th street, but requires appropriate zoning to operate the business.
In a letter to the council filed Dec. 9, Fire Chief Larry Naccarato of the St. Maries Fire Protection District said that he did not support the proposal. However, he clarified that the decision was necessary due to changes in the International Fire Code.
In years past, a fire hydrant was located in the area near the junction of St. Joe Avenue and 10th Street. That fire hydrant was later removed in a prior zoning change. Changes were made to the International Fire Code in 2015, including more strict requirements on the placement of fire hydrants.
However, re-adding the hydrant was not required due to an effective “grandfather clause.” Such clauses hold that new legislation does not make decisions made under old legislation retroactively illegal. However, they do require that any new decisions be made under the new code.
“Grandfathering applies until a change is being made,” firefighter Josh Masterson said. “Because this happened long ago, we’re fine and dandy. But because there’s a change being made now, you need to bring it back up to the current fire code.”
For this reason, Chief Naccarato was obligated to not support the zone change as presented. However, his letter also suggested the zone change would be appropriate were a hydrant to be restored in the area.
“Should the City of St. Maries wish to approve this ‘Zone Change’ request, the St. Maries Fire Protection District would ask that the hydrant be restored in the general area that it was removed from (…) or a new hydrant be installed within 250’ of the location in question, in accordance with International Fire Code,” the letter said.
The public comment period has closed for the zone change proposal. No decisions have been made on the zone change proposal.
