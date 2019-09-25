Beginning Monday, Sept 30th, the Idaho Department of Labor will offer its new service model that includes walk-in hours and appointments to residents in St. Maries, Plummer and Kellogg.
The Idaho Department of Labor will offer face-to-face services in the area with the same services that Labor staff have traditionally provided. They will assist residents with resume writing, job applications, filing for unemployment insurance benefits, mock interviews, job training assistance and more.
The staff will also serve businesses with listing job openings, collecting applications, and assisting with recruitment.
According to a press release by the Idaho Department of Labor, Labor director Jani Revier said that many rural citizens who have not traditionally had easy access to in-person Labor services should be better served by this model.
The services will be available to job seekers and employers at the following hours: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays the St. Maries center will be open at the Panhandle Health District, 137 N. 8th St. from 8:30 a.m to noon. Monday's will have an additional time slot in the afternoon from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
Kellogg will host its Labor office hours on Tuesdays from 9:30 am. To 12:30 p.m at the North idaho college Outreach Center, 323 Main Street.
Residents of Plummer can visit Plummer City Hall, 880 C St. on Thursdays from 9 a.m to noon.
For more information visit the Idaho department of Labor website or call 208-332-8942.
