Mark Reynolds, the public works director for the city of St. Maries, has put his hat in the ring for the race for Benewah County Commissioner.
Mr. Reynolds has been a resident of Benewah county since 1979. He said that he wants to work hard for residents of Benewah County who may be struggling to keep up with a changing economy.
“Taxes are up and property is not cheap, or at least to our local people and their economy,” Mr. Reynolds said. “We are all feeling the changes. Some want the coming changes. Controlled changes can be good but not at the expense of the taxpayer.”
He said that with those changes come new residents to the area, and he said that he doesn't want to drive away those new residents. Mr. Reynolds said that the current wages in the county are making it hard to compete with those who come from out of state and buy property.
“Our wages aren't supporting what's going to happen,” Mr. Reynolds said. “We need to get things in place to protect those who are here now but still welcome those who are coming here. We need to be prepared for the future and not keep going down the same path.”
He said that he wants to help get things done the right way in the county and said that he does not want to jump over a dollar to save a dime. He said that his 24 years working as the public works director for the city of St. Maries has given him the experience he needs to work as a team with other officials in the county.
“I've always had a good team in the public works department,” Mr. Reynolds said. “We always make sure that we do things the right way the first time.”
“I will rely on my 24 years of public service and experience and also God's gift of common sense,” Mr. Reynolds continued. “I will work hard to meet all the needs I can. I will continue to find ways to improve on what we have while protecting our quality of life.”
He said that looking towards the future is important to him and the community and that he wants to work hard to gain support from those who love life in Benewah County and those who want to continue to see it strive.
“We need to try to be ahead of the curb, and we need to listen to the citizens and react,” Mr. Reynolds said. “It is time to listen and find solutions to the changes that may come.”
Mr. Reynolds will run as a Republican and will face candidate Mia Suchoski in the primary.
