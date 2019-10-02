Developer buys building lots here

A Washington State contractor with logging-community roots has purchased 21 lots in Ragan’s Addition.
Troy Lozano, a longtime contractor, plans to build single-family homes as early as this spring. Mr. Lozano and his wife Aubree own a construction business based out of Bellingham, WA and plan to move their family to the area soon. He said they were drawn to St. Maries because of the recreation and that it reminded him of where he grew up.
“We love the St. Maries area, especially the hunting and fishing opportunities,” Mr. Lozano said. “We’re coming to enhance the community, not change it, and alleviate some of the housing shortage here.”
He grew up in Sedro-Woolley, a small Western Washington logging community much like St. Maries. He later moved to Bellingham, started a family with his wife, Aubree, and built homes, commercial buildings and multi-family housing. Their holding company, 2020 Solutions Clothing, LLC, previously included three retail cannabis stores in Washington state. The couple sold those stores earlier this year and don’t plan to return to that industry.
The sale of the 21 lots closed Sept. 30 and was handled by Shari Porterfield and Sherry Moore of Century 21; Mr. Lozano is currently working with the city on permits for water and sewer. He plans to begin building single-family homes by spring of next year.
He has been working closely with Timber Plus to help facilitate the group’s search for affordable housing opportunities in the area. And Mr. Lozano has reached out to local businesses for help in the effort.
“We’ll be hiring local people and buying local as much as possible,” Mr. Lozano said. “The homes will be built by Gabe Julian of G. Julian Construction, a longtime local contractor. Pete Sylvia, who worked for me before moving to the St. Maries area about 15 years ago, will be helping Gabe and me in making this something the community is proud of.”
Mr. Lozano and his company want to accommodate the local market as much as possible and have launched a web site, greystonehill.com, for anyone interested to submit suggestions and feedback.
“We want the community’s feedback in what they’d like to see built here,” Mr. Lozano said.
