The city of St. Maries will enroll in a program through the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality in an effort to address air pollution.
Dan Redline, regional administrator for DEQ, and Shawn Sweetapple, an air quality manager for DEQ, spoke to the council about the air quality in the St. Maries area at a council meeting Oct. 28.
Mr. Sweetapple explained that the numbers show that St. Maries’ levels are close to federal standards of what is acceptable for the number of particulates (smoke) in the air. In some instances, when emergency events are factored in, the standards have been exceeded.
While open burning, wildfires, prescribed burns and industry all contribute to the pollution in the air, Mr. Sweetapple said one of the main culprits of pollution are wood-burning stoves.
“They are definitely an issue here,” he said.
Mr. Redline said the community can take steps now to prevent regulatory agencies from coming in and placing mandates in place to address the issue should the air quality levels continue to be poor.
The three-year rolling average for a 24-hour period for 2016 to 2018 was 32 pg/m³ without an emergency incident. When the emergency incidents were factored in the number was 37 pg/m³. The federal standard is 35 pg/m³. The annual average for the same year range, without emergency incidents, was 9.1 pg/m³. That jumps to 10.5 (19.7) pg/m³with emergency events. A federal standard for annual level is 12 pg/m³.
By enrolling in the program, the city will designate an action group to look into the issues with stakeholders from various aspects of the community. A plan will be drawn up to determine strategies to then implement. One of the options is a woodstove replacement program in which reimbursements would be given for those who upgrade to an efficient and certified stove. What reimbursements would look like would be decided.
Other items that could come out of the plan could include educational materials, signage, ordinances and more. Councilmen agreed to enroll in the program.
In other business related to water and sewer, the council approved applying for a second block grant totaling $500,000. If received, it would support the improvement of infrastructure on the sewer side. Construction is underway along Center Avenue and crews are preparing to winterize it for the season.
The goal, according to Jesse Herndon, of HMH Engineering, is to also complete some work along 20th Street and 6th Street. He said the project is focusing on the sewer side of things right now as a portion of the city’s current block grant must be spent so they can qualify to receive a second.
Mr. Herndon shared that the city is approximately $13,163 under budget on items related to the sewer project going into the first phase of construction and approximately $2,500 under budget on the water side.
The preliminary design for utilities along Railroad Avenue ahead of the project planned for 2021 is completed. HMH Engineering will now be working toward the final design for that portion of the work. The city will relocate utility lines and remove them from underneath the roadway.
The council approved moving forward with an application to the Idaho Parks and Recreation Department for funds for an unspecified project. Alex Barta, of Timber Plus, suggested using money from a grant to secure a location to develop an RV park. Councilman Ed Spooner said he would like to see money spent to improve the Cormana Building so it could be used year-round. The grant, if received, could be used for a number of projects.
Mayor Tom Carver said he felt that a couple council members could work with Mr. Barta and the committee to decide on a project and make a recommendation to the council as to how the money should be used. The deadline for the grant is Jan. 1.
A utility and partial street vacation from Erick and Karen Krier was approved. The measure had been tabled due to a tank being discovered. However, the city recognized they do not own the tank and could not find the owner. The tank has been sealed shut and it was noted the tank’s presence had little to do with the matter at hand.
A recommendation from the city’s planning and zoning committee to update when a survey was required was approved. An ordinance will now be drafted to come before council for final approval.
Finally, Mayor Carver said the council will need to discuss the replacement of the city’s vacuum truck as a total of $5,072 has been spent to attempt to repair it. The truck is still experiencing issues and will not run despite the cost.
