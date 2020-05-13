St. Joe Valley fire welcomes eight volunteers

St. Joe Valley Fire District #4 added eight new volunteer trainees. This training was only possible by the expertise, dedication and generosity of St. Maries Fire Department Chief Larry Naccarato.
After his duties to the city of St. Maries, the chief travelled to Calder two times a week, four hours per class, for two-and-a-half-months. These eight new trainees added to the six trained by the St. Maries Fire Department in 2018, brings our total to 14 volunteers.
With ongoing training and support of the Calder community, we hope to have an efficient fire department in the near future with thanks to all the help provided by Chief Naccarato.
Anyone interested in joining St. Joe Valley District #4 should contact Calder Fire Secretary Victor Crane 208-245-7170.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.