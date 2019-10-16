Volunteers sought for SM Fire

Looking for a way to serve your community?
If so, St. Maries Fire Protection District (SMFPD) needs volunteers, and Chief Larry Naccarato says that the opportunity is worthwhile for those who want to do something meaningful.
Mr. Naccarato said that the department needs 10 volunteer firefighters. He said that those who join will be signed up for the Firefighter 1 class that starts in November. He mentioned that the training is a way to get the knowledge needed to get started, but becoming a fully trained firefighter takes commitment and years of experience.
“You don’t get done and get the stamp of approval and know everything coming out of the class,” Mr. Naccarato said. “It takes years to get to know the job, you have to see it and experience it.”
Mr. Naccarato said that he needs volunteers for the O’Gara and Harrison areas. He said getting volunteers for those areas is tough due to a lot of people needing to commute for jobs, but he is willing to work with those interested.
According to the SMFPD’s Fiscal Year 2019 summary, Benewah County had 153 calls this year with Kootenai County following with 60 calls. The department overall had 52 more calls than last year.
He said they average four to five firefighters that respond to each call, plus aide from surrounding stations.
He said that the Firefighter 1 class will take 112 hours to complete, and the volunteers will get training on a variety of challenges the department regularly faces. Mr. Naccarato said that joining is worth it because they will work around work schedules, and the station will offer opportunities for volunteers to build their character and confidence.
“We work around everything, and we are probably number three on the list of priorities for most people,” Mr. Naccarato said. “But we know that and we want to work with people.”
He said the station takes care of it’s volunteers as if they were there own.
“I’m very proud of our people, we have a really great bunch that steps up,” Mr. Naccarato said. “We can offer a lot of advice, and get anyone new in the right direction.”
Mr. Naccarato added that the job offers a great deal of satisfaction.
“I’m sure people get satisfaction from their jobs but I can succeed that,” Mr. Naccarato said. “You can’t get the self gratification like what I’ve seen here when someone helps a community member on their worst day. The thank you we get from someone who just lost their home, but the family is safe, it can be rough but that also comes with training.”
The positions are open for people ages 16 and older, and applicants must have a valid drivers license and be able to pass a background check.. Mr. Naccarato said that those interested can stop by the St. Maries Fire Station to pick up an application packet.
The Firefighter 1 course starts on Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.
For more information call the station at 208-245-5253.
