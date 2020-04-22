The Benewah County Clerk office wants to clarify some issues with absentee ballot requests for the mail-in May Primary.
Benewah County Clerk Lynn Ragan addressed an issue that her office has seen with absentee ballot requests. Ms. Ragan said that she has seen a lot of requests come back with the ballot request marked non-partisan.
She wanted to make sure that Benewah County residents understand what that means.
“The non-partisan choice on absentee ballot request forms is for a judicial ballot which only has judicial candidates,” Ms. Ragan said. “When residents select that option they won't get party candidate ballots.”
Ms. Ragan said that she thinks some residents may have gotten non-partisan confused with not having a party affiliation.
“I think some people think that it means no affiliation with one party,” Ms. Ragan said.
She also wants to remind residents that voters who are registered as unaffiliated cannot request a Republican ballot.
“You can affiliate with the Republican party to get a Republican ballot,” Ms. Ragan said. “Requests from an unaffiliated voter who is requesting a Republican ballot will automatically have their affiliation changed to the Republican party when they make that choice. Voters affiliated with other parties, however, will not be able to request a Republican ballot. The deadline to change parties was March 13, 2020.”
She said that if voters are unhappy with their affiliation that they can change it after the May primary by obtaining a form from the Benewah County Clerk's office or by visiting Idahovotes.gov.
Ms. Ragan also wants to remind residents that Secretary of State Lawrence Denney announced that absentee ballot request forms will be sent out to registered voters. She said that residents who have not got a request form yet can expect to see them by the end of this week or early next week.
She said that if a request form isn't received by the end of the month that residents need to contact the county clerks office.
“If a voter hasn't received a request form by end of the month, they can contact our office to get a form,” Ms. Ragan said. “Absentee ballot requests can still be made at Idahovotes.gov.”
“If a voter happens to receive several ballot request forms we ask that they please submit only one,” Ms. Ragan said. “As a reminder voters can't request a ballot over the phone.”
Ms. Ragan said that there is also some additional requirements for newly registered voters.
She said voters who are newly registering will have to provide a copy of proof of residence address that is dated at least 30 days prior to the May 19 primary election. Residents who want to register must also provide a copy of their valid ID.
New voters can still register online at Idahovotes.gov.
Ms. Ragan also wanted to address that the county clerk's office is short on absentee ballot envelopes and is waiting on a fresh supply to come in this week.
“We are waiting on them from our supplier,” Ms. Ragan said. “So we just ask people to be patient while waiting for those ballots. As soon as we get them we will mail them out.”
For more information or if you have a question on your absentee request form or ballot, call the Benewah County Clerks office at 208-245-3212.
