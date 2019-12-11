St. Maries school trustees discussed whether to move UpRiver Elementary’s 6th grade to St. Maries Dec. 9.
Low enrollment in the school at that grade level prompted the school board to consider whether maintaining the class is fiscally responsible, both for the school and the students. Trustees heard feedback from area patrons and parents on the issue.
Superintendent Alica Holthaus said recent years have seen a sharp decline in enrollment at UpRiver Elementary. She said she was concerned that students at the school were not receiving the best education. Students currently have no access to the district’s music, sports or extracurricular programs, aside from those provided within the community itself outside of school.
The building’s 6th grade class has seven students total, with four more going St. Maries to attend middle school there. Other classes at the school have approximately 10 students each.
“I’m not sure we’re being responsible having that sort of disparity between classrooms,” she said Nov. 18. “We have some classroom numbers that are huge, and we have some 6th grade kids that aren’t getting the same services – no matter how magic Koreena Stowell is.”
At her suggestion, board trustees directed Mrs. Holthaus to discuss the matter with parents of 6th graders in the UpRiver area to gauge their wishes in regard to the potential move. She took part in a number of meetings in late November.
Notes from those meetings indicated that parents had concerns about losing 6th grade in the area, saying such a move would degrade the quality of education at the Fernwood school. Others brought up the benefits of smaller class sizes in the school, and were reluctant to support any move that would jeopardize that.
Several attendees at each meeting suggested that such a move could affect public sentiments in the area, possibly swaying votes away from school bonds and levies in the future.
Mrs. Holthaus also received feedback from staff at UpRiver Elementary. Teacher Koreena Stowell said she could see benefits and costs on both sides of the argument.
“It’s a double-sided fence for me,” Ms. Stowell said. “I see the impact that I have on a small classroom; I see my students excelling in some areas that they might not in a class of 30 or more, so I want to hang on to those kids as long as I can. I also understand that they’re not getting band, they’re not getting wrestling, they’re not getting some of those things offered in town that I wish we could offer at UpRiver.”
“I believe the consensus from parents as I heard it was that they want 6th grade to stay at UpRiver, and to find a way to increase our class sizes,” Ms. Stowell said.
Discussion on the issue sparked discussion on possible courses of action – including a novel idea which occurred to both trustees and patrons.
“There’s so many quality things that UpRiver does that we can’t do because of the numbers,” Trustee Mark Reynolds said. “Are there any students that go to Heyburn that might want to go to UpRiver?”
“That’s one question that was asked during the meetings, and that’s an opportunity,” Mrs. Holthaus said. “It does happen sometimes, the reverse – students coming from town to UpRiver.”
Class sizes in St. Maries schools are high this year, with nine classes in the middle school teaching more than 30 students per classroom. The high numbers prompted the board to consider closing open enrollment in the district next year, though no decisions have been made.
Trustees took no action on UpRiver’s 6th grade class, but said they would consider feedback from the community and staff in any future decisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.