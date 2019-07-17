Benewah County residents and aviators from around the northwest are invited to the St. Maries Fly-In and Pancake Breakfast Saturday, July 20.
This year will be the 10th Anniversary of the annual event, which takes place at the St. Maries Airport. The breakfast began in 2009 when John Koelbel sought to raise funds to support the airport and local aviation. Since then, the event has grown, attracting hundreds of attendees every year.
Though Mr. Koelbel has since died, his wife Carol Koelbel has continued the tradition. Each year, she and a small number of volunteers organize the breakfast over the course of several months, ensuring that the breakfast is always well-attended and well-stocked with food for visitors.
Ms. Koelbel said the event regularly attracts approximately 300 people and dozens of planes each year. To feed that many, she said volunteers use more than 40 pounds of pancake mix, 80 pounds of ham and 60 pounds of sausage, as well as a large number of eggs.
“I basically handle most everything up until two days before the fly-in,” Ms. Koelbel said. “Then I’ve got about three or four people for parking cars, another three or four parking planes, and another group cooking and serving. We’re very close, and they all know what to do. I need really good, quality people for this event, and they’re it.”
The Fly-In Breakfast will be Saturday, July 20 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the St. Maries Airport. The cost is $5 per adult, and children under age 12 eat free. Parking space is available on the airfield, and courtesy cars, fuel and other services are available for aviators. For more information, call 208-245-2914.
