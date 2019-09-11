A local man was honored for his service to the St. Maries Golf Course Sept. 1.
Dean Gentry, a frequent volunteer at the course, was honored with a plaque on its Wall of Fame Sunday, Sept. 1. Mr. Gentry was honored for his decades of service on the golf course, which included efforts to keep the course clean and beautiful for all visitors.
“Dean has been working out on that course for more than 40 years,” Jack Botts said. “From back when they were working on converting it from the Sam Green course to the current course, he’s been involved with the project. He plants trees and bushes, picks up trash and is just a wonderful friend to the course. We’re very honored to put him up on the wall of fame.”
Mr. Gentry attended the event with his wife, Glenda, and dozens of golf course patrons were present to honor his contributions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.