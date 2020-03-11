City residents, businesses, civil groups and organizations are being asked to mark their calendars for the annual clean-up event next month.
The upcoming event was a main item of discussion at the regular council meeting Monday, March 9.
The St. Maries Spring Clean-Up will be April 25. It is organized jointly by the city of St. Maries and the St. Maries Chamber of Commerce. It is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to noon.
Families, friends, neighbors and everyone in between are invited to get involved. Everyone will meet at the Hughes House Historical Museum at 8 a.m. and then spread out across the city. Trash bags and latex gloves will be provided. City crews will be out working as well.
In other business related to the clean-up, the city will be once again beautifying Main Street with more than 40 hanging baskets as well as additional planters. Volunteers are needed to help water and weed and donations are welcome to contribute to the project.
Additional city crew members are needed and applications can be found at city hall and any questions can be directed there as well.
Also addressed at the meeting was the second reading of the dog ordinance. Anyone from the public who has comments on changes to the ordinance should let relay their comments to city hall. The third and final reading of the ordinance will be March 23 at the council’s next regular meeting.
Amendments to the city’s ordinance allow dogs inside city parks as long as they are leashed or confined in a designated dog park area. However, dogs will not be allowed still during public events.
A second amendment prohibits dogs on the city beach at Aqua Park, whether on a leash or not. Copies of the ordinance are available at city hall for review during normal business hours.
Finally, the council approved a $5,000 work order with HMH Builders for 120 feet of sidewalk at Jefferson and 10th Street with ADA ramps.
