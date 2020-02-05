Nine students at the St. Maries Middle School earned 4.0 GPAs during the first semester of the school year.
Kylie Boutillier, Jordan Davis, Brennan Green, Caralena Humphrey, Jacklin Linnemeyer, Kaitlynn Needham, HaiLeigh Short, Crystal Sproed and Addison Truscott achieved perfect grades.
Other members of the highest honor roll include Averie Baird, Brock Barta, Jack Barta, Jainyn Bergland, Bridger Burns, Ryley Cook, Lily Daniel and Addisen Edwards. Brenna Elliott, Alixzandyr Ernest-Knight, Bailey Hamilton, Tayla Janssen, Syden Jones, Katharine Keogh, Elizabeth Kolar, Kara Morris and Naomi Mueller were also named to highest honor roll along with Keianna Olson, Layla Pooley, Lilyanna Rice, Kammi Rimel, Samantha Sindt, Ava Stancil, Ryan Suchoski, Kody Tefft and Taylor Tondee.
SMMS students awarded high honors include Emily Burris, Addison Crane, Cassia Enson, Briana Hill, Bailee Martin, Elizabeth Rouse, Logan Scheinost, Kara Sexton, Jacob Talbot and Jordan Yearout.
And students named to the first-semester honor roll at the middle school include Riley Abell, Mia Asbury, Jada Barden, Liberty Barden, Kaylynn Boyett, Jerrett Brebner, Rustle Brusseau, Benwallace Chaffey, Grant Compton and Jamie Cook. Mason Correll, Logan Darnold, Isaac Durham, Emilie Everhart, Axel Furrow, Jordan Hammons, Sydney Harvey, Jeremiah Hulse, Kiaren Hummel, Peyton Hutchison, Kierra Jessen, Eavan Johnson and Madelynn Johnson.
Bardley Kalberer, Greg Law, Cody Loe, Mariah Luce, Milo Marsh, Mackenzie Nelson, Brenden Nordin, Fredrick Plante, Riley Porter, Addyson Stewart, Haylen Tankersley, Madison Thomas and Jayd Tomczek. Ayana Turner, Katrina Turner, Sydney Villa, Isaac Wadsworth, Jessica Webb, Abigail Wilks, Dalton Williams, Allan Wise, Angel Wise, Evonna Wolfe and Teagan Wright.
