Benewah County voters will have a bevy of candidates to choose from in May 19, primary.
Following the March 13, filing deadline there are six candidates for sheriff and five candidates for two county commissioner seats.
Jim Combs, Republican, is the sixth and final candidate to declare a run for the sheriff’s office.
The other four Republican candidates for sheriff are Undersheriff Anthony J. Eells, Jay Cunningham, Casey Giornesto and Tami Holdahl.
Mike Ingersoll is the sole Independent candidate for Sheriff.
Wayne H. Glassman will challenge district two county commissioner Phil Lampert for his seat during the Republican primary.
Mark L. Reynolds and Mia Suchoski remain the two Republican primary candidates for the district one county commissioner seat.
Incumbent Jack A. Buell is the sole Democratic candidate for the seat.
Only incumbent county prosecutor Brian Thie remains unopposed in this year’s election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.