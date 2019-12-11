The St. Maries High School Drama Club will present a production of “Bottle of Joy” Friday, Dec. 20.
Residents are invited to attend the one-night performance, which will also include performances by the high school band and a presentation by the high school’s art program.
Admission is $2 per person, or two cans of non-expired, non-perishable food, which will be donated to the local food drive.
