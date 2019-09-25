Serve Idaho and the Corporation for National and Community Service announced that they have $1.1 million in grant funds available.
The funds will be available to Idaho nonprofit, educational, community, and faith based organizations, local governments and Indian tribes will be eligible for federal funding. Interested organizations must submit an application for the grants by Nov. 8th and the funds will need to be used for an AmeriCorps program.
The amount given to individual organizations is based on the size and complexity of the AmeriCorps programs.
A notice for intent to apply for these grants must be filed by Oct. 4thh at 5 p.m mountain time, and there will be a technical assistance call for applicants on Oct. 9th at 2 p.m mountain time.
Applicants with questions can call 208-332-8942 or visit the Idaho Department of Labor website.
