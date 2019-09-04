A Benewah County man escaped a crash near St. Maries with his life Aug. 28.
According to Benewah County Sheriff Dave Resser, James M. Roberts was traveling north on State 3 in the vicinity of Hilltop Cedar at around noon when the accident occurred. A tire on his vehicle burst, sending him across the center line and into the opposing ditch.
While Mr. Roberts suffered various cuts, bruises and other injuries to his head and face, none were life-threatening. He was taken by ambulance to the emergency room in the Benewah Community Hospital. His current status is unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.