Industrial plywood markets have remained under pressure, with demand impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
At the St. Maries Complex, PotlatchDeltic told employees on Monday that the plywood plant would be taking a two-week soft shut-down starting April 20, to balance production volumes with demand.
The lumber mill at St. Maries continues to operate a full 40-hour week.
“The decision to not operate the plywood plant for two weeks was solely a market-related decision,” said Steve Henson, mill manager of the St. Maries complex.
“We understand the impact this decision has on our employees and their families, and we are making every effort to limit the impact.”
Mr. Henson added, “We are providing our plywood team with support in claiming unemployment insurance during the temporary shutdown, and impacted employees will continue to receive PotlatchDeltic benefits during this outage.”
“We have great employees, and we look forward to resuming operations as soon as possible,” Mr. Henson said.
“Although it is our intent to operate all of our businesses during the pandemic, we have to balance this with customer demand and market conditions,” said Mike Covey, CEO and Chairman of PotlatchDeltic.
“As long as we can generate economic returns and ship product – and do it safely – we will operate.”
PotlatchDeltic is in solid financial shape which is a very different circumstance from what we faced in the great financial crisis in 2009.”
“Even if we have to curtail operations due to market conditions or employee health and safety concerns, PotlatchDeltic will outlast the pandemic and be ready to return to 100 percent capacity when conditions return to normal,” Mr. Covey said.
