Eat, drink, and help out your local animal shelter.
Hope’s Haven’s annual Dutch Oven Dinner returns for its tenth installment.
Community members are invited to an all you-can-eat dinner at the Elk’s Lodge that will feature a variety of dishes and desserts. The board members at Hope’s Haven said that the annual meal has been a popular attraction for years.
“We’ve learned how to make it better through experience with it,” President Nancy Fitzgerald said. “We average about 180 people each time and people even come from out of the area.”
“It’s definitely grown over the years,” Board member Sharon Jansen added.
The board members at Hope’s Haven also recruit help from employees at St. Joe Outfitters who do all the outdoor dutch oven cooking for the event.
“Thank goodness for St. Joe Outfitters,” Ms. Fitzgerald said. “We couldn’t really do it as well without them. They do all the cooking and we handle the food prep.”
Ms. Fitzgerald said that they have served a variety of different dishes, adding and removing dishes over time, and she said that they have a good spread planned for this year.
The dinner will consist of elk stew, chicken teriyaki, buckaroo spuds, and pork loin to name a few. The group said they are looking forward to the pork and wild rice, which is a new entree this year. There will also be a large variety of desserts, with many of them also being prepared in a dutch oven.
“We’ve really learned what dishes go well and what doesn’t,” Ms. Fitzgerald said.
The dinner will also feature raffle items that attendees can buy tickets for as well as a pie auction featuring nine pies baked by local bakers.
All the proceeds from the dinner event goes back to Hope’s Haven. The money is used to pay for expenses for the animals included veterinary care, food, and other needs.
“We are always accepting support for our animals at Hope’s Haven,” Ms. Fitzgerald said. “There’s always a need, it’s like a revolving door.”
The Dutch Oven Dinner is on Saturday Nov. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m at the Elks Lodge. Adult tickets are $15 and children ages six to 12 are $10. Children under 5 eat for free.
For more information contact Hope’s Haven at 208-245-7387.
