One Plummer business is dealing with a burglary problem.
For the second time in six months Ruth Hutchins, the owner of Timber Ridge Espresso, had to watch live security footage of an attempted break in at her business from the comfort of her home. On the morning of Thursday Feb. 13 she was alerted to a potential intruder thanks to an app on her phone.
“Luckily he didn't get in,” Ms. Hutchins said. “He stood there for awhile like he was thinking about doing something and I kept thinking to myself 'please don't be stupid, just keep walking.'”
She said that once the burglar tried getting into the building she called 9-1-1 but unfortunately the suspect left the scene before police arrived.
“He tried getting into the door and then tried getting in through the window with a knife,” Ms. Hutchins said. “He fled after that.”
She said that police may know who the suspect is but at the time of this report no arrests have been reported to have been made.
Ms. Hutchins said that the last burglar that hit her coffee stand in October 2019 was able to get into the shop but did not find anything of value.
“We don't leave anything worth stealing in our coffee stand so it's pointless to try and even break in,” Ms. Hutchins said. “Just don't do it, it's just going to end badly.”
She said that both times she had to sit at home and watch live as the burglars tried to steal from her business. She said that having the capability to see what is going on at her business is both a blessing and a curse.
“It can be nerve racking to have to just sit there and watch,” Ms. Hutchins said. “A dog walked by the stand the other night and it woke me up.”
Ms. Hutchins said that her and her husband Mark grew up in the Plummer area and that they love living there. She said that they don't want to let a few bad experiences scare them from continuing to own their business there.
“We still love it here, and these incidents don't properly represent the direction the community is going,” Ms. Hutchins said. “The situation sucks but the community and our customers have been behind us this whole time, and have been very supportive.”
Anyone who has information about the suspect is asked to call the Benewah Sheriff's department at 208-245-2555.
