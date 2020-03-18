Hari Heath, a Santa resident, is a candidate for the Idaho legislature.
Mr. Heath, a Republican, is seeking the post now held by Bill Goesling, who defeated Mr. Heath in the primary two years ago. Mr. Goesling, who went on to win in November 2018, declined to run for re-election.
Mr. Heath garnered 40 percent of the vote in the 2018 primary.
Brandon Mitchell will oppose Mr. Heath in the Republican primary. He lives in Moscow. Dulce Kersting-Lark is the lone Democrat running for state representative, position A and also lives in Moscow.
There are no primary races for the other position that represents Benewah and Latah counties in the Idaho House of Representatives.
Rep. Caroline Nilsson-Troy of Genesee is seeking re-election on the Republican ticket. She will be opposed in the general election by James Hartley of Moscow who is running in the Constitution Party and Democrat Renee Love, of Moscow.
Rep. Nilsson-Troy was elected with 54 percent of the vote in 2018.
The race for the state senate from District 5 will be a rematch of the 2018 election.
Incumbent Democrat David Nelson will face Republican Dan Foreman in the general election. Sen. Nelson defeated Mr. Foreman with 56 percent of the vote two years ago.
