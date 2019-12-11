The St. Maries council voted Monday to get more information for a grant to purchase land intended to use an RV park.
The council voted unanimously to allow Alex Barta, director of Timber Plus, to gather information as to what parcels of land are available on the market as well as how many spaces each could accommodate. Other information to be gathered includes projected income, maintenance costs and more.
Councilman Steve Dorendorf expressed at the start of the discussion he was leery of jumping into anything. However, Mr. Barta said the city is a ways out from being committed. The city would first need to identify a piece of land to purchase and the offer they give on the property would be contingent upon receiving the grant.
“I don’t think there’s any harm in giving him authorization to look into it,” Amy Telford, councilman, said.
Mr. Dorendorf said he would prefer the RV park sustain itself. Mr. Barta said once the project is complete maintenance is relatively low.
Mr. Barta said the goal would be to use the grant money to purchase a piece of land along the waterfront as that could open the door later for a marina. He said the project itself is will be about two to three years. The first grant would be used to acquire the piece of land and a second grant would then be used to develop the land.
Funding for the first grant will not be available until July if the city is selected to receive it. The grant would be written in the amount needed to buy the land. Mr. Barta said the grant will require a match. He added Timber Plus could likely help.
The grant is through the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. Mr. Barta said if the city is successful in purchasing land with the grant it will be the first time it has been done.
“Parks and Rec. are excited about us using the grant to buy land just because no one has done it and it may encourage other communities to use it in the same way,” he said.
In other business, the council approved the purchase of a new vacuum truck. Mayor Tom Carver said the piece of equipment is vital to the city crew. The decision to purchase a different truck came as a result of the prior truck breaking down. The problem was traced to an electrical glitch and the council decided they did not want to continue to spend money to find the problem.
The city will purchase a 2012 vacuum truck for $227,000. While normally the city would have to solicit bids on such a purchase the council declared that this is a unique piece of equipment with only one regional supplier. The vacuum truck the city purchased is in “like-new” condition and the seller, Owen Equipment Company, also allowed for a $2,000 parts credit limit.
The city’s former vacuum truck has been declared as surplus and the city will accept bids on the piece of equipment, with a minimum of $25,000.
Finally, the council also approved spending approximately $4,000 to camera some sewer lines along 17th Street as well as a culvert that runs under the levy. A pay request for Walter Steed for $12,533 for work done on the city’s Block grant through the USDA was also approved. Mayor Carver said the steps that allow access near the bridges, which cross the St. Joe River and railroad tracks along State 3, should be installed soon as they have been ordered. The ramp accessing the bridges is also nearing completion.
After regular business, the council convened in executive session to consider the evaluation, dismissal or disciplining of, or to hear complaints, or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent, or public school student.
Christmas week meeting cancelled
The St. Maries city council will not meet again in December.
The council voted to cancel the Dec. 23 meeting as it falls two days before Christmas.
The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Jan. 13.
