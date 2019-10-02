Teacher retires - a second time

Retired Heyburn Elementary instructor Pat Frost weaved together her last chapter of teaching.
After 10 years of instructing various residents in the area to weave pine needle baskets, Mrs. Frost has decided to go call it quits.
“I’m re-retiring,” Mrs. Frost said. “Things change at home and schedules change. It’s hard to always try to schedule around Friday with what I have going on, I don’t want to put everyone on hold. It took a long time to get to this point but I just had to decide that I’m done.”
She said that she started to lead a small group of weavers in her home, and she did that for six years until her group started to grow.
“After I retired (from teaching at Heyburn Elementary) there were a bunch of other teachers from Heyburn who showed interest, and I was approached by a person that wanted me to teach them,” Mrs. Frost said. “When it came around to the day we agreed to meet, five people showed up to my house.”
Mrs. Frost said she decided to move the group to the Nazarene Church to accommodate the larger turnout.
“The word just got out,” Mrs. Frost said.
She said that she has done basket weaving for over 40 years now and that she originally learned from a teacher she used to work with at Heyburn Elementary during her first year as a grade school instructor.
“I had a friend out in Harrison that was an instructional aide at Heyburn Elementary,” Mrs. Frost said. “She used to work on weaving in the teachers lounge, and it just caught my eye. I wanted to learn.”
She said the that the design aspect was what got her interested. Mrs. Frost said over the years the kinds of materials she uses have changed. She started by using raffia and over time switched to using pine needles from ponderosa pine trees and from long leaf pines out of North Carolina.
“I had never real thought of it in terms of art, it's really relaxing to do it, and it's fun to watch something come from basically nothing to a complete usable and functional piece,” Mrs. Frost. “Once I got started it was fun to see my work take shape.”
Some of her students expressed their gratefulness for Mrs. Frost’s instruction throughout the years.
“The time spent spent together and fellowship have been some of the things we’ve looked forward to each week since we started,” a longtime member of Mrs. Frost’s group, Catherine Pierce said.
“One of my favorite parts about making the baskets is the reaction you get from people when you show them,” Pam Pryfogle added. “They say ‘you really made that?’”
Mrs. Frost said her work can be found for sale at Cooke’s Forever Green Tree Farm in the holiday shop when it open for the holiday season.
Her last pine needle basket weaving session was on Friday Sept. 27th.
