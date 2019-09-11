The 20th Annual Haul Ass to Harrison Car Show and Shine has a new chairman and co-chairman this year.
Brad Hruza is the chairman and, Jordan Hall is the co-chairman. They are planning to keep the car show the same this year to get the feel of running it and hope to make it bigger and better in the coming years.
The car show is Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is in the Harrison City Park from 8 to 11 a.m. There will be live music in the park beginning at 11 a.m. Trophies, big giveaways, and a 50/50 raffle drawing will be at 2:30 p.m.
There will be 24 trophies awarded including: Best of Show, Most Driven, Best Rat Rod, Best Detail, Top Ford, Top Chevy, Top Mopar, Best Interior, Best Original, Best Modified, People’s Choice, Best Muscle Car, Best 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s, Best Truck, Classy Paint, Farthest Ride, Harrison’s Best, Best Foreign Ride, Best Convertible, and Best of the Rest.
The cost to register is $20 and includes a collectible dash plaque. Early registration can be sent to Haul Ass to Harrison/ Harrison Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 222, Harrison, Id 83833, include the year, make and model of your entry along with your name, address and phone number.
For more information contact Brad Hruza or Jordan Hall at 208-689-9968.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.