Employers agree: Tough to fill jobs

Local municipalities and employers alike are struggling to find qualified employees to fill vacant positions.
A common refrain among them is that the shortage is at least partially attributable to a strong economy and the high number of jobs available.
“The economy, the way it’s booming right now, everywhere you look says ‘help wanted, help wanted, help wanted,’” St. Maries Mayor Tom Carver said. “If you hear of somebody looking for work send them our way.”
The city of St. Maries and Plummer are both in need of workers to fill water and sewer crew vacancies.
“Water and sewer are kind of unique because of the certifications required they are harder to find,” Mayor Carver said. “A lot of the time we try to find someone with a good work ethic that is willing to be trained and we go from there.”
Plummer’s city council recently voted to raise the starting pay of their city crewmembers from $14 to $16 an hour to attract qualified candidates.
As reported in the Gazette Record, July 10, the city of Plummer has suffered from recruiting and retention issues with multiple workers departing for higher wages in the private sector.
Locally, the private sector has also struggled to recruit employees.
According to PotlatchDeltic Human Resources Manager, St. Maries Complex, Bonnie Siron, finding qualified applicants has proven difficult.
“The unemployment rate is low and there are just not enough people to choose from,” Ms. Siron said.
According to Ms. Siron, PotlatchDeltic has the most difficulty hiring tradesmen.
“The biggest problem we have here is hiring for trade type positions like electricians and sawmill filers,” Ms. Siron said. “We’re trying to get creative here especially with the sawmill filer because there are so few mills in the Northwest anymore.”
Ms. Siron said PotlatchDeltic has reached out on social media, and highlighted St. Maries as a great place to live, in addition to offering a full benefits package.
Jack Buell, owner of Jack Buell Trucking, which transports timber goods, said that his side of the business is no less immune.
“[Hiring] is a major problem,” Mr. Buell said.
However, Mr. Buell does not think the economy is the culprit.
“We don’t really know what it is—maybe a lack of interest,” he said. “We don’t think it’s the economy. There are lots of jobs out there but there mostly has been.”
Asked how many vacancies the employer of more than 200 people has, Mr. Buell said, “We have a lot of vacancies, a lot.”
Mr. Buell said part of the reason for a lack of candidates may be that candidates don’t know what’s available or how to get training for the positions. He thinks part of the solution is to make secondary school students more aware.
“Getting into the schools, middle schools, sooner would help,” Mr. Buell said.
He also said that additional education offerings and trade schools would provide more qualified workers in the area but that making those changes can be difficult.
“It would take interest and people like us and other companies coming together—there needs to be a public push for it,” Mr. Buell said.
The city of Harrison did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication for this story.
