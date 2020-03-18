Benewah Community Hospital will no longer accept visitors in order to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus.
The “No Visitors” policy went into effect Tuesday morning.
Visitation for hospice or end of life patients can still be approved by hospital nurses. Approved visitors will undergo temperature screening will be given surgical masks and gloves.
Individuals with clinic appointments are being asked to report directly to appointments and not make other stops within the hospital.
The hospital is prepared for any potential coronavirus cases in Benewah County according to Executive Assistant Rebecca Plante.
“Our hospital is prepared, we have the equipment and our staff is trained on the proper procedures,” Mrs. Plante said.
The hospital has coronavirus test kits on-hand and is able to swab symptomatic patients. However, the hospital will not test patients without symptoms.
“One thing that is important for the community to know is that if they do not have symptoms then we will not test them,” Mrs. Plante said.
According to healthcare experts, the symptoms of coronavirus are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may occur 2 to 14 days after exposure.
In order to avoid spreading the virus, BCH staff will conduct tests outside of the emergency room.
“If we have a patient that has symptoms of COVID-19, we are asking them to present to the ER but stay outside and call the emergency department,” Mrs. Plante said. “The ER nurse will go out and do the test in their vehicle.”
Testing for the coronavirus is accomplished with a nasal swab that is then sent to a laboratory for testing.
The phone number for the emergency department, 208-245-7623, is posted at all hospital entrances, according to Mrs. Plante.
For general information on the Coronavirus, BCH is requesting the community call the Panhandle Health COVID-19 hotline at 877-415-5225. BCH also has a nurse available to answer questions Monday through Friday, 8:00am to 4:00pm at 208-245-7633.
