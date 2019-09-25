A Benewah County man seeks to sue local law enforcement for alleged civil rights violations – though the law may not support his claims.
Local resident William Murray said he is filing a lawsuit against the Benewah County Sheriff’s Office and Benewah County Prosecutor for alleged civil rights violations over an incident regarding his horse. Though Idaho law appears to back law enforcement’s actions in this instance, Mr. Murray claims this incident is only the latest in a series of discriminatory actions by the two bodies against him.
“The county prosecutor and the sheriff’s department have been harassing me for the last six years,” he said. “This time they when too far. They violated my 4th amendment rights and stole my horse.”
Many of Mr. Murray’s complaints have not been verified. The Benewah County Sheriff’s Office did not return calls requesting comment.
In an official complaint, Mr. Murray claims that the sheriff’s office did not act properly during a recent dispute with a neighbor in early September. Police reports from the time show that the animal had gotten off his property and wandered onto the neighbor’s land. Court records show two prior incidents of animals at large in Mr. Murray’s name.
This time, Mr. Murray claimed, the neighbor took possession of the animal, claiming it was being malnourished and neglected. Mr. Murray claimed the sheriff’s office improperly allowed this, despite complaints and finding the animal was not abused, and imposed a fine in the case. It has not been verified that the sheriff’s office made such a determination; however, police logs show that a deputy was scheduled to appear at the neighbor’s home to facilitate a transfer of both money and the animal.
Mr. Murray also claimed that the neighbor had improperly administered medication to the horse, resulting in an overdose that threatened the animal’s health. These claims have not been verified.
“They double dosed the de-wormer, in addition to my original dose,” he said. “It’s very terminal if you don’t take care of them right and let them have lots of water. We put him under 72-hour watch, fed and watered him, and we did save the horse’s life.”
Though Mr. Murray characterized law enforcement’s actions as illegal, Idaho law appears to support the alleged actions of the sheriff’s office. Under Title 25 of the Idaho Code, stallions are not permitted to run at large, with an increasing penalty for repeat violations. Mr. Murray has at least two such prior offenses on record, with fines assessed in each.
Further, the same section allows persons to keep and care for a stallion for up to five days if it is found at large on their property. If the owner does not remove the animal and pay civil penalties, the finder is authorized to take possession of and sell the animal.
Benewah County Prosecutor Brian Thie declined to comment on specifics in the case, except to clarify that at no point did the county or state take possession of the horse.
The September incident is not the only complaint Mr. Murray called on in his official complaint. He claimed that officers had improperly harassed him for crimes he did not commit, and had failed to adequately investigate when crimes were committed against him. Among these, he included a trio of alleged arsons in 2016, which he said were not properly investigated. He also said police did not properly use body cameras during interactions with him.
Mr. Murray filed an official complaint with the Benewah County Sheriff’s Office, Benewah County Prosecutor’s Office and county clerk Sept. 9, and presented his complaint to the Benewah County Commissioners Sept. 23.
The discussion with commissioners was held in executive session, and was not open to the public; however, Mr. Murray later said that the commissioners had agreed to look into the matter, and that he would appear at the county’s October meeting to present his own evidence.
Mr. Murray said he hoped the county would back his claims, and suggested he may include them as parties in the complaint if they did not. He also said he had an interest in beginning a class-action lawsuit against the sheriff’s office and prosecutor on behalf of other county residents
“What’s going on is wrong, and I’m not going to take it anymore,” he said. “I’ll fight them up to the Supreme Court if I have to.”
