Harrison's water supply is in the clear after all tests have been reported as negative.
The city had waited 24 hours to receive their final test results from a lab in Portland on Aug 24., and according to city officials, the tests came back negative for asbestos contamination.
“The water is in the clear,” Kara Henderson, city of Harrison treasurer, said, “all the tests came back negative.”
The city had submitted two other tests prior, one of which was for E. Coli contamination, both of which came back negative.
Mrs. Henderson said anytime there is a possibility for contamination, the city has regulations that mandate the issuing of multiple water quality tests as a precautionary effort.
“We couldn't clear the water until we did all the necessary tests,” Mrs. Henderson said.
The city of Harrison started having issues with their water supply on Aug. 23 when utility crews broke a city water line. The water line has since then been repaired. City residents were provided with free drinking water while tests were being conducted.
