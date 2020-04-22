Multiple Benewah County organizations received funding from the Innovia Foundation to help with coronavirus relief.
The Innovia Foundation is an organization that specializes in funding local nonprofits and supporting communities throughout north Idaho and eastern Washington.
The foundation announced that it will distribute $13,000 to select organizations in Benewah County that make a direct impact on COVID-19 relief.
One of the Innovia program managers, Amy Voeller, said that the foundation pinpointed what organizations they chose to support based on feedback from a leadership council overseeing needs in the counties.
“We created a survey and distributed it far and wide,” Ms. Voeller said. “We looked to our leadership council for Shoshone and Benewah and they were able to give input on what services to help.”
“Our goal was to find and first support community based organizations. We want to make sure to serve the most vulnerable and the most affected,” she continued.
The Innovia Foundation gave $1,000 to the Avery/Calder Food Bank to purchase food. They gave $6,000 to the Coeur d’Alene Tribe for funding to support Tribal eldercare, food, diapers and cleaning supplies for the Early Childcare Learning Center. Funds will also be used to purchase equipment at the Marimn Healthcaare center.
The East Benewah County Council on Aging will receive $4,000 to fund food needs for elders. Heritage Health in St. Maries will receive $1,000 to fund the increase in demand for mental health, substance abuse, and domestic violence counseling.
The St. Maries School District will receive $1,000 to purchase coolers and packaging supplies for meal deliveries via school bus.
Superintendent Alica Holthaus said that the district has not received their funds yet but they went ahead and bought their coolers for meal distribution. Ms. Holthaus said that the coolers are essential to making the meal deliveries effective.
“The meals have to go at a certain temperature, especially the milk,” Ms. Holthaus said. “It’s nice to have coolers for when we have to take trips out to remote locations, there are about 14 remote locations we deliver to in total.”
She said that she was grateful to Jody Terrell, Alex Barta, and Hughes Ace Hardware for their assistance with purchasing the coolers they needed.
This round of funding may not be the last as Ms. Voeller said that the Innovia Foundation has started an ongoing COVID-19 relief fund.
“We have established a COVID-19 response and recovery fund, and we plan to give grants in additional phases,” Ms. Voeller said. “We anticipate to receive additional donations in order to organize more distributions.”
The Innovia Foundation has surpassed $1.7 million in funding for eastern Washington and north Idaho, thanks to donations from their local, regional and national partners.
For more information contact the Innovia Foundation at 509-624-2606.
